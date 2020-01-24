Ahmedabad: Hardik Patel held moments after being released from jail

Hardik Patel had walked out of the jail in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. (File photo) Hardik Patel had walked out of the jail in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

Moments after Congress leader Hardik Patel stepped out of Sabarmati Central jail after receiving bail in a sedition case, he was arrested by a team of Gandhinagar police in a two-year-old case of “unlawful assembly” and “disobedience to order given by public servant”, in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

As Patel walked out of the jail in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, waiting to be greeted by his supporters, a team of Mansa police station arrested him. The arrest was regarding a case lodged against him in 2017 for holding a rally in Mansa town of Gandhinagar district without police permission.

“A case was lodged at Mansa police station under Indian Penal Code sections 143 and 188, in 2017, for unlawful assembly and disobedience to order given by public servant, respectively. He had held a rally without prior police permission back then,” said SS Pawar, incharge officer, Mansa police station.

Patel was first arrested on January 18 after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, as he had failed to appear before a trial court in Ahmedabad. The hearing was related to a sedition case in 2015, where he was booked by the city crime branch. A local court had sent Patel to four-day judicial custody and on Wednesday, awarded bail to the political leader.

When asked why Patel was arrested two years after the case was lodged, SS Pawar said,” Patel was a fugitive in this case and thus, he was wanted by our team.”

Hardik’s wife Kinjal Patel took to his official Twitter account and posted, “Kanoon avam Nyay Palika ka main aadar aur Samman karta hu lekin kabhi kabhi niraasha hath lagti hai (sic),” which translates to “I respect the law and judicial system but at times, I am left disappointed.”

