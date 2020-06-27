Ahmedabad: Gym owners seek nod to open units from July 1

One of the gym owners, Hardik Patel, who was present while submitting the representation, said that the state government had not provided any help to the gym owners during the lockdown while considering them under the luxurious service category. (Representational) One of the gym owners, Hardik Patel, who was present while submitting the representation, said that the state government had not provided any help to the gym owners during the lockdown while considering them under the luxurious service category. (Representational)

Demanding reopening of their units from July 1, owners of around 30 gyms in Ahmedabad Friday submitted a memorandum to the district collector saying that they have been incurring heavy losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown and have not received any help from the government.

The representation stated that there are more than 300 gyms in Ahmedabad city which give employment to around 3,500 people. It stated that appreciating the circumstances under which lockdown was imposed, all the gym owners have strictly followed the restrictions imposed on them. They added that because of these restrictions, all the gym owners are incurring huge losses.

One of the gym owners, Hardik Patel, who was present while submitting the representation, said that the state government had not provided any help to the gym owners during the lockdown while considering them under the luxurious service category. “Most of the gym owners are having ordinary family background and run the gyms on rented property. During these three months, we had to pay the rent while also bearing other expenses like electricity bill without any income,” said Patel.

“So far, we have remained silent, but now we are demanding to resume our services while adhering to any condition the government may impose on us. It will help us start our business and allow our staff to help sustain their families. Moreover, gyms can help the cause of fight against Covid-19 since it helps people increase their immunity,” Patel added.

Ahmedabad District Collector K K Nirala said that he has received the representation from the gym owners. Nirala added that the district administration was having positive opinion towards the gym owners’ demands and accordingly it would be forwarded to the state government.

The collector said that the situation was different when the lockdown was imposed and gyms were ordered to remain shut. But now, he indicate, the situation is different and the government may consider reopening of gyms.

