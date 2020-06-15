Ahmedabad: Gun shop owner arrested for selling arms without licence

Police also arrested two more persons in Anjar and Gandhidham of Kutch who were given weapons by Anwar Lohar and Akram Azim Theba on Saturday Police also arrested two more persons in Anjar and Gandhidham of Kutch who were given weapons by Anwar Lohar and Akram Azim Theba on Saturday

An Ahmedabad-based gun shop owner was arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling seven guns without licence to four persons in Kutch.

According to Bhuj police, the accused, Dev Prakash Gupta (48), a resident of Bodakdev in Ahmedabad, who owns a gun shop in the city, was arrested after two men who were held in Bhuj on June 8 with illegal weapons revealed that they purchased the weapons and ammunition from the dealer.

“On June 8, we intercepted a car in Bhuj and found one 0.22 sporting rifle and imitation country-made hand pistol without licences from Anwar Lohar (29) and Akram Azim Theba (30) who were then arrested. The accused revealed that they purchased the weapons from a gun shop owner in Ahmedabad who sold them without any licence. Based on the input we held Gupta on Saturday,” said a senior officer of Bhuj police.

Police also arrested two more persons in Anjar and Gandhidham of Kutch who were given weapons by Anwar and Akram Saturday. “Anwar and Akram who are currently on police remand revealed to us that in total they had purchased seven weapons from Gupta and had given five of them to two accused Suleiman Sheikh and Mustafa alias Saddam Sheikh. We arrested them,” added the officer.

