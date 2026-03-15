Gujarat: Umreth Assembly by-election on April 23, results on May 4

Along with Umreth, the EC announced by-elections to the vacant Assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced that the by-election for the vacant Umreth Assembly constituency in central Gujarat will be held on April 23.

The Assembly seat had fallen vacant following the death of sitting BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar at 72.

Parmar, who held significant influence over the cooperative sector of central Gujarat, died on March 6 following a prolonged illness. A four-term MLA, Parmer also got elected as an independent and Congress candidate to the Gujarat assembly from central Gujarat. Parmar had also worked as Minister of State in the BJP government previously.

According to the EC, the notification for the by-election will be published on March 30. While the voting will be held on April 23, the results will be declared on May 4. The nomination papers can be filed from March 30 to April 6, except on public holidays. The Model Code of Conduct will be applicable from March 15.