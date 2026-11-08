By Ananya Singh
ASKED IF he had any green crackers, a roadside vendor at NFD Circle took out his phone and searched for the term. Minutes later, he was pulling out boxes of crackers that burst in green colour.
On the eve of Diwali, of the firecracker sellers and customers in parts of west Ahmedabad that this newspaper spoke to, few seemed to be aware of the term.
Licensed shops said they sold only green crackers. Street vendors said they had not heard of them. Of the buyers, only one in three knew what the term meant.
Green crackers were developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) after a 2018 Supreme Court order. They are made with fewer harmful chemicals and give out about 30 per cent less pollution than regular crackers. They are not pollution-free. A genuine box carries the green CSIR-NEERI logo and a QR code that can be checked on the institute’s Green QR Code app.
At Ambica Traders in Bodakdev, owner Ashish Khajanchi said that only green crackers are manufactured now.
And that is all his shop stocks. “Customers have no choice but to buy green crackers,” he said. According to him, there is no demand for regular crackers over green ones because buyers have no other option.
At the Manav Mandir fatakda bazaar, owner Jay Patel said the “rules” changed a few years ago. Some harmful chemicals were banned, he said, and others had to be used in smaller amounts. His stall, too, sells only green crackers.
The rules he referred to go back to the Supreme Court’s order which allowed only green crackers to be made and sold and banned barium salts and series crackers (laris). The court repeated these directions in October 2021, and in 2023 made clear that they apply to every state, not just Delhi.
A short walk away, at the roadside stalls, the picture changed.
A retired Army man who identifies himself as ‘PK bhai’ sells crackers from a stall in Vastrapur, said he did not know what green crackers were. He had none to show.
The vendor at NFD Circle had the same answer, until his phone search. Even then, he took the term to mean crackers that burst in green.
Most buyers were no clearer. Aarti ben, shopping with her son at NFD Circle, had not heard of green crackers.
Sanket, who was shopping with his grandchildren in Vastrapur, knew what green crackers were. Still, he said he prefers to buy from a street vendor in his own area. At Manav Mandir, Tarika was shopping with her whole family.
She said she did not know whether the crackers she was buying were eco-friendly. “I assume these are eco-friendly as we are buying from a proper market,” she said.
Meanwhile the bazaar in Shahpur, in old Ahmedabad, where the ‘seasonal stores’ are located, the crowd swells as customers go about buying crackers in bulk, not worrying about the label.
(Ananya Singh is an intern with The Indian Express, Ahmedabad)