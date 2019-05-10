Ahmedabad: Girl stabbed to death on busy road, 3 held

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a busy market place in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday evening. According to police, three persons have been arrested for the murder of Mittal Jadav, who was murdered outside her house in Main Bazar area of Bavla in Ahmedabad.

The accused have been identified as Ketan Vaghela, Shravan and Dhanraj, all believed to be in their early twenties.

“A murder case was registered at Bavla police station on Wednesday evening and the case was transferred to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Cell. We have nabbed the two accused on Thursday morning while the third accused was arrested late night on the same day,” said PD Manvar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST Cell.

Police have not revealed the motive behind the murder, saying that the parents of the victim have remained tight-lipped about the case.

“We built up our investigation based on eyewitnesses’ accounts and CCTV footage. It seems that the three accused arrived on a motorcycle in the market area and waited outside the victim’s house. They attacked her as soon as she stepped out of her house. The main accused, Ketan, stabbed the victim multiple times and then fled on the bike. The parents of the victim have not given any statement to the police yet,” said Manvar.

Police sources said that the victim was engaged to be married in the next two weeks.

“Now that all three accused are in police custody. We have started questioning them to find out the motive of murder. They have been booked under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said Manvar.