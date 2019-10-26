Ahmedabad gets new police commissioner

IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP), CID, Crime and Railways, Ashish Bhatia, has been appointed the police commissioner of Ahmedabad city.

Advertising

The post fell vacant after former city police commissioner A K Singh was promoted as the Director General of National Security Guards (NSG) in New Delhi. A notification from Nikhil Bhatt, the additional secretary of Gujarat Home Department Friday read that Bhatia has been appointed as the police commissioner of Ahmedabad after the post fell vacant due to the appointment of A K Singh as DG of NSG.

An IPS officer of 1985 batch, 57-year-old Bhatia, a native of Haryana, has served various crucial posts in the Gujarat police machinery in the past 20 years.

Bhatia was also one of three IPS officers who were part of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court on March 26, 2008 to probe nine cases of riots in Gujarat in 2002, as per complaints received by the riot victims which included Zakia Jafri, widow of slain former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, who was killed during the riots. Another Gujarat IPS officer who was the member of the SIT along with Bhatia was Shivanand Jha, the current DGP of Gujarat Police.

Bhatia has also served as the police commissioner of Surat city back in 2016. He received the police medal in 2001 and President’s police medal in 2011.