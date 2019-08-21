Ahmedabad gets new platelet donor helpline

A platelet donor helpline was launched in the city on Tuesday to help residents in need of critical care. The helpline — 7878782020 — is an initiative by Godrej HIT (insect repellent product-maker) and Apollo Hospitals Group.

The two companies partnered in 2017 for the initiative and have already established similar helplines in cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, with over 1.25 lakh registered donors.

The dengue virus can lead to sharp drop in the platelet count, triggering internal bleeding and other complications and may require urgent transfusion of platelets. The companies said in a statement that the initiative is intended to build a nationwide platelet donor helpline.

Urging people to sign up as donors, Sunil Kataria, CEO (India & SAARC), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “The helpline saved the lives of eight patients in critical condition.”

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Through this initiative, we are trying to bridge the disparity in awareness and provide ready resources to manage diseases like dengue. Apollo Hospitals has set up and will manage a 24×7 helpline for patients suffering from dengue.”