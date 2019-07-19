Ahmedabad gets 15% of weapon licenses issued in Gujarat in 2 years

Over 15 per cent of the 1700-odd weapon licenses issued by the Gujarat government in the last two years has been in Ahmedabad district, data tabled in the state legislature on Thursday reveal. Ahmedabad city cornered the highest number of licenses issued for self-protection.

Advertising

During the last two years ending May 31, 2019, the state government issued over 1700 weapon licenses across various districts, state the written replies given by the Gujarat government to various questions asked by MLAs during the Question Hour. Of these licenses issued between June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2019, over 1000 were given for self-protection and over 700 licenses were given for crop-protection.

Ahmedabad with 276 licences topped the districts that received the permission during the two-year period. Ahmedabad City saw 187 gun licenses being issued, all of which was for self-protection. The rest of Ahmedabad district got 51 licenses of self protection and 38 for crop protection. Kutch stood second with 217 gun licenses with 116 being issued for self-protection and 101 for crop-protection. The tribal district of Dahod had 176 licenses issued which include 65 for self-protection and 111 for crop-protection.

The lowest number of weapon licenses were issued to Aravalli (4), Navsari (5), Anand (7), Surat (9) and Tapi (10). During this period, no licenses were issued for crop-protection in Navsari district.