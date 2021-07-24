Ahmedabad gas cylinder blast: Death toll reaches nine

Days after a gas cylinder blast occurred in a house at Bareja village of Ahmedabad rural, nine of the 10 people present during the incedent have been reported dead as of Saturday. The deceased belonged to a migrant labourer’s family from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

In response to the incedent, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

According to police, the blast had occurred on the night of July 20, at a house in an industrial area under Aslali police station jurisdiction in Ahmedabad, when an LPG cylinder had burst after a gas leakage. After the blast, all the 10 people present there were taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad for emergency medical treatment. Three of them died during treatment on Thursday, four on Friday and two more on Saturday, said the police.

अहमदाबाद की फैक्ट्री में गैस सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट और आग से हुए हादसे में गुना के हमारे 9 श्रमिक भाइयों के असमय निधन से अत्यधिक दुःख हुआ है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान और परिजनों को यह वज्रपात सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 24, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh CM took to Twitter and said, “I am extremely pained by the news of death of our many labourer brothers in a factory in Ahmedabad due to gas leakage. I pray to god for their families to bear with the pain (sic).”

Meanwhile, a statement from the official account of office of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, “The CM has expressed his condolences for the deceased and injured in the accident and has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of deceased workers from Guna, Rs 2 lakh to the families of the children, and free treatment to the poor. (sic)”

The deceased have been identified as Rampyari Ahirvar (56); her sons: Raju Ahirvar (31) and Sonu Ahirvar (21); Seema Ahirvar (25), wife of Raju; Sarju Ahirvar (21), wife of Sonu; and his four children: Vaishali (7), Nitesh (6), Payal (4) and Akash (2). The tenth person Ful Singh Bhairva is admitted in the hospital in critical condition.