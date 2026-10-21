6 bouncers held for assault on garba revellers at Navratri event in Gujarat

THE AHMEDABAD Rural Police on Monday arrested six security guards – bouncers – for the armed assault of several youths and aggravated rioting at a mandali garba event near Nasmed village near Thol Lake.

The six bouncers, all from Punjab, many of whom were allegedly carrying sharp weapons, were arrested by the Santej police on Monday night, said Inspector S R Chaudhari. They were presented in court Tuesday.

These included Simranjeet Singh Prabhjeet Singh Bhatia (23) of Jalandhar, Punjab; Gujpreet Singh Sarabjeet Singh Bajigar (29) of Tarn Taran, Punjab; Indrajeet Singh Joginder Singh Ramgadiya (27) of Jalandhar, Punjab; Kashish Gurumat Singh Mistry (29) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab; Sukhwant Singh Kuldeep Singh Bhatti (33) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab; and Gurjeet Baldev Siddhu (25) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.