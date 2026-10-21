6 bouncers held for assault on garba revellers at Navratri event in Gujarat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE AHMEDABAD Rural Police on Monday arrested six security guards – bouncers – for the armed assault of several youths and aggravated rioting at a mandali garba event near Nasmed village near Thol Lake.
The six bouncers, all from Punjab, many of whom were allegedly carrying sharp weapons, were arrested by the Santej police on Monday night, said Inspector S R Chaudhari. They were presented in court Tuesday.
These included Simranjeet Singh Prabhjeet Singh Bhatia (23) of Jalandhar, Punjab; Gujpreet Singh Sarabjeet Singh Bajigar (29) of Tarn Taran, Punjab; Indrajeet Singh Joginder Singh Ramgadiya (27) of Jalandhar, Punjab; Kashish Gurumat Singh Mistry (29) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab; Sukhwant Singh Kuldeep Singh Bhatti (33) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab; and Gurjeet Baldev Siddhu (25) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.
The incident allegedly occurred around 1 am on October 19. An FIR was registered at 2 pm following a complaint by Maulik Rashmiji Thakor.
The FIR stated a group of friends attended a mandali garba near Nasmed village. While complainant scanned their entry passes on his phone, his friend Hiren Patel stayed back as the others entered.
The FIR said a bouncer asked Hiren to enter the venue, but he insisted on accompanying Thakor. The bouncer argued with him, and another allegedly struck Thakor on the head with a sword hilt. Around 10 armed bouncers then allegedly chased and assaulted the group, injuring several people.