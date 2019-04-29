Ahmedabad: 40 days after gangrape case filed, prime accused still on the run, police under fire

Even after three days since a 20-year-old gangrape victim died at Civil Hospital here due to complications from an attempted abortion, Ahmedabad police have been unable to arrest the prime accused, Hardik Shukla, thereby coming under heavy criticism from civil society and Opposition parties in the state.

Director General of Police Shivanand Jha had also sought an explanation from Ahmedabad Police Commissioner AK Singh on the matter on Saturday.

On Sunday, speaking to The Indian Express, the Commissioner defended his team saying there was “no intention on the part of the police to not take cognisance of the case”. On the contrary, he said, the police had played an active part in getting the case registered, as the parents needed to be “goaded” into it.

“I believe there were no lapses on our part,” Commissioner Singh said. “It was because of the police’s encouragement that the victim’s parents agreed to lodge a complaint.” He said he had not received the notice from the DGP’s office yet but was “duty-bound to reply” to it. “We will fairly look into it and if there are any lapses, then due action will be taken.”

The Commissioner claimed that the police faced many problems in the probe as “the series of incidents was very old and the victim was abused over a prolonged period of time”.

He added, “The names of the accused also came out one by one and it was after lot of work we managed to identify the accused.”

A high ranking official told The Indian Express that in sensitive cases, it was more or less procedural for the DGP Office to seek explanations, in order to keep track of police action. This particular case, which has come to be referred to as the Ramol gang rape case, is an “extremely sensitive one”, the official said.

On March 18, Ramol police station had registered a case of gangrape, under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code, against four persons – Hardik Shukla, Ankit Parekh, Chirag Waghela and Raj (identified by the victim only by the single name) – on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

However, the police did not make any arrest in the case till Thursday night when the victim died of a septic infection in kidney, which is said to have arisen from consuming abortion pills without medical consultation.

On Friday, police arrested two of the accused – Ankit Parekh, a contractual non-teaching staff at Gujarat University and Chirag Waghela, a BSc student at RG Shah Science College.

The victim had been admitted in LG Hospital by her parents on February 26, 2019, where the doctors informed them that she was nine months pregnant. A surgery was performed to deliver the baby, but the baby was stillborn, police said. On March 8, the victim was shifted to Civil Hospital. Her health deteriorated over the next few weeks and on April 25 she succumbed to the septic infection.

The victim’s death and the hurried subsequent arrests in the case put the spotlight on the police’s delay in taking action.

“Why did the police take over 40 days to make arrests? A girl was brutally gangraped and the police action reeks of apathy,” said Shashikant Patel, Ahmedabad City Congress President.

RTI activist said Manoj Macwan, who is helping the victim’s family, said the prime accused, Hardik Shukla, who is now absconding, had been roaming free earlier. “Even after a case was lodged on March 18, Hardik used to frequent the locality of the victim and threaten her parents, asking them to take back the case,” said Macwan. “The victim’s family has left the house and gone to stay at their relative’s place as they were not feeling safe.”