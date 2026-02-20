Ahmedabad: Gang targeting senior citizens busted; crime proceeds worth Rs. 15.38 lakh recovered

The accused confessed to robbing a retired inspector of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) of his pension money and jewellery while he was heading to his village to attend a marriage function last year in Sardarnagar.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Thursday said it successfully apprehended a three-member gang involved in several cases of theft targeting senior citizens in auto-rickshaws. The arrest led to the recovery of proceeds of crime worth Rs. 15.38 lakh..

The Crime Branch arrested Mohammad Yunus alias “Chacha” (46), resident of Danilimda (4 prior cases), Imtiyaz alias “Kuli” (36), resident of Saraspur (2 prior cases), and Sakil Salim Ansari (38), resident of Danilimda (1 prior case).

The arrests were made near Jamalpur Bridge following strategic patrolling and a confidential tip-off to the police Legal proceedings are currently underway under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).