Ahmedabad: Gang targeting senior citizens busted; crime proceeds worth Rs. 15.38 lakh recovered

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Thursday said it successfully apprehended a three-member gang involved in several cases of theft targeting senior citizens in auto-rickshaws. The arrest led to the recovery of proceeds of crime worth Rs. 15.38 lakh..
The Crime Branch arrested Mohammad Yunus alias “Chacha” (46), resident of Danilimda (4 prior cases), Imtiyaz alias “Kuli” (36), resident of Saraspur (2 prior cases), and Sakil Salim Ansari (38), resident of Danilimda (1 prior case).
The arrests were made near Jamalpur Bridge following strategic patrolling and a confidential tip-off to the police Legal proceedings are currently underway under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A statement from the police said, “The gang specialized in picking up senior citizens as passengers in an auto-rickshaw (often with the number plate removed). While the victim was distracted, they would steal cash and gold jewellery from their bags before dropping them off at a different location.”
The proceeds of crime recovered by the police, including a gold necklace with a pendant, one gold waist-band, one gold chain, and two gold rings (Total weight approximately 8 tolas). The police also seized an auto-rickshaw and two mobile phones.
The accused confessed to robbing a retired inspector of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) of his pension money and jewellery while he was heading to his village to attend a marriage function last year in Sardarnagar.
Apart from the Sardarnagar case, the gang also admitted their role in four other recent thefts including the theft of a gold Mangalsutra from a couple 15 days ago in Vasna, the theft of gold earrings and a ring from a woman a month ago in Naroda Patiya, the theft of Rs. 1 lakh in cash from a woman’s bag 17 days ago again in Naroda Patiya, and the theft of Rs. 50,000 in cash from a passenger about five weeks ago in Jashodanagar.
