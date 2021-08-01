Ahmedabad: Gang makes family hostage, loot valuables from Ghuma residence

Police have lodged a case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 392 for robbery and 394 for causing hurt during robbery at Bopal police station in Ahmedabad.

Unknown persons broke into a house in Ghuma area of Ahmedabad rural on Saturday, made a family hostage and looted cash and valuables worth Rs 1.9 lakh.

According to police,a group of four persons entered one of the bungalows in ISCON Green Bungalows Society on Saturday night and took hostage 42-year-old Kinjal Vekaria, his wife Payal and their 11-year-old son.

In his complaint, Kinjal, who works in a private company, said, “Around 3 am, our sleep was interrupted with knocks on the door of our bedroom. We tried to forcibly shut the bedroom door after when a voice told us not to resist or else we will be killed. The four men then used some equipment to cut through the central lock of bedroom and after pushing it forcibly, they broke into the room and assaulted my wife and I. They then started looting valuables in the house.”

“They also made hostage my son Arya after breaking into his room as well. They took cash Rs 1.40 lakh in cash along with gold and cell phones worth Rs 50,000. Before fleeing, they took keys of the house and our BMW car. The four men were aged between 30 to 40 years… three spoke Gujarati, while one spoke Hindi,” the complaint added.

Police have lodged a case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 392 for robbery and 394 for causing hurt during robbery at Bopal police station in Ahmedabad.

“Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. We are checking CCTV footages of the society and have called in dog squad and forensic teams,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad rural police.