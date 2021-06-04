Ahmedabad: ‘Friends stab 19-yr-old to death’, two detained

As per the victim's mother Aarti, who submitted a police complaint, Kunal had gone out of his house with four of his friends — Anil Khumana, Churag Singhav, Ajay Vaghela and Manav Parmar.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death at Geeta Mandir road in old city Ahmedabad by four men, allegedly his friends, police said. Two have been detained so far.

The victim identified as Kunal Makwana (19), a resident of Krishnanagar in Behrampura of old city, was stabbed multiple

times outside Behrampura Public School at Geeta Mandir road around 5 pm on Wednesday.

As per the victim’s mother Aarti, who submitted a police complaint, Kunal had gone out of his house with four of his friends — Anil Khumana, Churag Singhav, Ajay Vaghela and Manav Parmar.

“The victim’s mother has told us that around 5 pm, her son stepped out of the house claiming that he is going to meet his four friends. Near Behrampura public school, a scuffle happened between Makwana and the four others in which Anil had allegedly stabbed him multiple times,” said an officer of Kagdapith police station.

“The four accused then ran away from the spot while Makwana was rushed to a hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. We have lodged a case of murder against the four accused who remain absconding as of now,” the officer added.