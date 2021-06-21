Ahmedabad: Four months after newborn was found dead in garbage bin, 23-yr-old mother held

According to police, the accused woman has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four months after the body of an infant was found from a garbage collection van of Ahmed-abad Municipal Corporation in Ellis bridge area of the city, police arrested a 23-year-old woman on Sunday for allegedly killing her newborn and disposing of the body in a garbage bag.

According to officials of Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Shivani Srivastava (23), a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and resident of Kochrab in Ellis bridge area, was held for strangulating her infant daughter to death on February 14 this year.

“On February 14 this year, the driver of a garbage collection van of AMC found a dead infant girl in a plastic bag in the garbage heap in the van in Kochrab village area in Ellis bridge. After a case was registered at Ellis Bridge police station, a police team started tracking the route which the garbage van took,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

“We zeroed in on a young woman who resides in a colony in Kochrab village… The accused was detained and we found pregnancy-related medical documents at her residence. On interrogation, she revealed that after her marriage in Uttar Pradesh, she had come to Ahmedabad six months ago with her husband, a security guard. The woman revealed that she got involved in an extra marital affair in Ahmedabad due to which she became pregnant,” the officer added.

“The couple had numerous fights over the issue… She had undergone a check-up at a centre run by an NGO Kutchhi Jain Samaj in Ahmedabad. On February 13 night, the woman had labour pain following which she gave birth to a girl at her home when her husband was at work. Fearingn that her husband would find out, she strangulated the child and packed the body in a plastic bag. Then next morning, she threw the plastic bag in the garbage collection van,” the officer said.

