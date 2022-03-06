Ahmedabad: Four-member robbery gang held, say police

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday arrested four persons from a Dahod-based gang allegedly involved in over 23 incidents of house break in and robberies across Gujarat.

According to police, Dalsinh Mohania, Himsinh Mohania, Deepak Tambolia and Deepo Dahma, all residents of Dahod, were arrested by a DCB team.

Police said that the accused were apprehended at a service road adjacent to the Sardar Patel ring road in Nikol area of Ahmedabad on Friday night.

“We have discovered at least 23 cases of house break and robberies committed by the accused in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Vadodara, Anand and Surat in the past one and a half years committed by the gang. Their modus operandi is to recce bungalows in secluded areas and target the closed ones for robberies at night,” said a DCB official.