Ahmedabad: Four injured after fire on truck leads to chlorine container blast

A video clicked by a passerby shows the blast in the parked truck as thick smoke engulfs the area. The incident also led to a traffic jam on the Bagodara road. (Representational Image) A video clicked by a passerby shows the blast in the parked truck as thick smoke engulfs the area. The incident also led to a traffic jam on the Bagodara road. (Representational Image)

Four persons were injured when a container truck loaded with chlorine gas caught fire and exploded near Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad rural Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Bagodara road in Fedra of Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad rural around 7.30 am when the truck caught fire. Four persons passing by the same road in a car received injuries, however, they are out of danger, police said.

“Today morning, a container truck was coming from Kutch Gandhidham to Ahmedabad on the Bagodara road in Fedra when the vehicle caught fire. The driver parked the truck on the roadside and fled from the spot. Within moments, the container with chlorine gas exploded. No one received serious injuries,” said YB Gohil, in charge officer, Dhandhuka police station.

A video clicked by a passerby shows the blast in the parked truck as thick smoke engulfs the area. The incident also led to a traffic jam on the Bagodara road.

“The truck owner lives in Kutch and he is on his way to Dhandhuka for further formalities. Since the driver of the truck is missing, we are yet to know the reason behind the fire as the truck is completely charred. No case has been registered,” Gohil added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd