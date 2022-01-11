Ahmedabad: Four held for shooting courier agency staff, looting cash and jewellery

Hours after three courier agency personnel were shot and robbed of cash and jewellery in Ahmedabad on Monday evening, a team of city police’s detection of crime branch (DCB) have arrested four men in connection with the incident.

The accused were arrested from the Sardarnagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Monday night and identified as Kishan Singh Mazvi (29), of Sirsa in Haryana, Arvind alias Sonu Rajawat (32), of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Amit Shivhare alias Happy (40), of Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, and Balram Rajawat (35) of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said they have recovered cash worth Rs 43.9 lakh, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 28.14 lakh, an autorickshaw, two motorcycles, a pistol, a countrymade weapon and 12 rounds of live ammunition from the accused.

On Monday, around 7:15 pm, three staff of different courier agencies were shot just after they had deboarded a bus near Hyatt Regency hotel at the income tax circle area by the bike-borne assailants. One of the courier personnel was shot in his leg while the others escaped unhurt, said the police.

The assailants then looted three bags of cash and gold and silver jewellery from the victims and fled, said the police.

“Right after the incident, the case was handed over to the DCB and we received information that the four accused were hiding with the looted stuff on the rooftop of a three-storey building near Maya Cinema Hall in Sardarnagar area. In total, six people were involved. The tip about the courier staff deboarding at the income tax circle was given by one Raju Zala from Mehsan.

Another wanted criminal named Chandrabhan Tomar was also part of this gang and around one week ago, they had made a plan to loot the courier staff. As per their plan, the accused stole two motorcycles from CTM crossroads three days ago and started doing rounds of the Ashram road area. On Monday evening, they parked their motorcycles near the ncome tax circle and waited for the staff to deboard the buses,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.

According to police, among the four arrested accused, three are either out on parole or parole violation after they were arrested in murder cases.

“Kishan Singh was convicted of a murder back in 2015 in Kutch and was jailed in Rajkot. He jumped parole last year. Govind Rajawat was convicted of murder of a courier firm staff in Morbi in 2010 and he also jumped the parole in 2015. Amit Shivhare has been booked in multiple murders, loot, attempted murders, Arms Act cases since 2009 in Surat, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad and Junagadh and he was on parole. Balram Rajawat has also been arrested in loot and attempted murder case in Deesa of Banaskantha,” said the official.