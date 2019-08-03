Ahmedabad: Four held for attacking man after asking his name, identity

Police on Thursday arrested four youths who were allegedly involved in attacking a youth after asking his name and identity in Bharuch on July 27.

Police said the 22-year-old man from Mumbai, Faisal Khan, working in a tyre manufacturing unit at Dahej in Bharuch was on to nearby hardware shop to make some purchases when he was waylaid by five men. They asked his name, allegedly to find out his community, and beat him up.

Faisal was later taken to a Bharuch hospital and he lodged a complaint against the accused on July 28. Police lodged the complaint against five youths under IPC sections 323, 504, 506 (2), 114.

Police had collected CCTV footage from the main gate of the company in which Faisal was working and identified four youths. The four who were arrested from Gelenda village are Jayendra Parmar (28), Mehul Parmar (26), Parth Gohil (20) and Dilip Parmar (27). They were produced before the Bharuch district court on Friday and sent on bail.

Dahej police sub-inspector SN Patil said, “We have arrested four accused who were involved in beating up Faisal Khan. At present, they are out on bail. We are trying to find out the fifth person involved in this incident.”