Ahmedabad: Four firemen among 13 injured in blaze after gas leak

Thirteen persons, including four firemen, were injured in a combustion resulting from gas leak in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to chief fire officer MF Dastoor, the Ahmedabad fire control room received an alert regarding an LPG leak at around 5.26 pm at a house near Shahpur Darwaza, following which firemen were deployed at the location.

The firemen found that the cylinder had exhausted all the LPG. The cylinder was then put in a water barrel to further ensure safety. However, a sudden combustion, suspected to be from a cigarette or beedi nearby, injured 13 persons at the spot.

“Most of the firemen sustained burns to the face as well as limbs causing the skin to peel. One sustained 25 per cent burns, and others 10 per cent and 12 per cent. However of the nine civilians, two have sustained 98 per cent burns and are critical,” Dastoor said.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at VS General Hospital. “The fire was small and contained within five minutes,” Dastoor added.