Ahmedabad: Four arrested with 1.5 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore

Crime Branch arrested four persons with 1.5 kg of methamphetamine drugs in Ahmedabad on Friday night, claiming that the accused used to procure the illegal substance from Mumbai to sell it in cities of Gujarat.

According to officials, the net worth of 1,500 gm of high-quality, pure methamphetamine drugs has been valued at Rs 1.5 crore. The accused have been identified as Mazhar Hussain Tezabwala, Shehzad Tezabwala, Imtiyaz Sheikh and Imran Ajmeri, all residents of Bamasa area in the city.

Police also recovered cash worth Rs 53,86,000, along with a dummy pistol and its ammunition and as many as five fake press cards from the accused. “We have formed a special unit to track cases of synthetic drug smuggling in cities of Gujarat and in that matter, acting on a specific tip, we arrested Mazhar Tezabwala and Imtiyaz Sheikh outside Neeta Travels Bus Pick up stand at SG Highway near Ford showroom building on Friday night, with the methamphetamine and cash worth Rs 44, 86,000,” said B V Gohil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

“Upon receiving information, we raided the residence of Shehzad and found packets in which meth was supposed to be smuggled. We also found cash worth Rs 9 lakh from Imran Ajmeri’s house, after Shehzad confessed that he was also part of the drug smuggling racket. All four have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985),” he added.

Police said that with the arrest of the four, they have unearthed a MDMA (ecstasy) racket prevalent in the cities of Ahmedabad. “The accused have revealed that they used to procure drugs from a source in Mumbai and bring it to Ahmedabad through trains. Our probe is going on to find out other connections in the drug network,” said Gohil.