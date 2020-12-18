Ahmedabad: Former SRP constable held for extorting money

Five FIRs were filed against Rathod for extorting money from couples in 2012. He was then arrested and later dismissed from service.

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Thursday arrested a former constable of the State Reserve Police (SRP) for allegedly threatening couples after they checked out of hotels in Ahmedabad and extorting money from them.

According to police, the accused Salim Rathod (45), a resident of Vatva and native of Prantij in Sabarkantha, was dismissed from service in 2012 on charges of extorting money from couples who visited hotels in Ahmedabad.

However, even after his dismissal, Rathod has been extorting money and in the past fortnight, he targeted three couples in Ahmedabad by impersonating as police officer.

“We received information that a certain accused has been impersonating as a police officer and extorting money from couples after they check out of hotels in Ahmedabad. We arrested Rathod from his residence and seized cash, gold and an i20 car from him,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad DCB.

“During interrogation, Rathod revealed about three persons he extorted in 15 days … he took their gold valuables by threatening to book them under fake charges. We have detected five new cases against Rathod and further investigation is on,” the officer added.

Five FIRs were filed against Rathod for extorting money from couples in 2012. He was then arrested and later dismissed from service.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd