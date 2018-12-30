Ahmedabad: For students’ trips, schools told to take permission of DEO, consent of parents

IN THE wake of a series of accidents of vehicles carrying students on education trips and excursions, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Ahmedabad has issued a circular to all private and granted schools in the city to submit beforehand details of all the students and teachers going on a trip.

Also, the names of the students and teachers who are not a part of the trip should be included, the circular, issued on the directions of the state education department, stated.

While preference should be to government transport facilities, there should not a single additional person (student or teacher) than the RTO approved number in the vehicle, it added. “If the number increases then all teachers of the school will be accountable for it,” it stated.

All schools also have to seek permission for the trip from the DEO office and consent letters from parents of the students. While no travel can be done during night in any condition, students should not to be taken to any “dangerous location in any condition”, it stated. Schools have been also asked to form a committee to decide on selection of places to visit, route, schedule and estimated expenses. For every 10 students, there should be one teacher, the directive added.