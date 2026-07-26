Ahmedabad Floods: Traffic resumes on 2 highway stretches as water recedes

With no major rain since Saturday, water started receding from flooded areas of Ahmedabad district even as the two stretches of highways – Ahmedabad-Bagodara and Sanand-Viramgam – that were closed for traffic were opened for vehicular traffic on Sunday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural) Om Prakash Jat said, “The situation in Ahmedabad district is more or less normal now. Both the highways, which were closed yesterday (Saturday), were opened and the vehicular movement is normal.”

According to Jat, as floodwater has started receding towards Nal Sarovar, a major natural drain, the level of water has increased in that region and the authorities are vigilant there.

“In all other places, water has started receding. Hopefully, if there is no rain then the situation will be under control. If there is rain then there will be some issue,” Jat said.

According to the district police chief, the administration has “touched” around 10,000 people during the flood situation.

“Either we have shifted them or contacted them for some kind of help. We shifted around 2400 persons from Gallops Industrial Park (in Bavla-Changodar region); around 1,000 people were rescued whereas over 1,400 others were relocated to safety on Saturday. Today, the situation is normal,“ Jat said.

Ahmedabad District Development Officer (DDO) Videh Khare said, “Since there is very less rain in the last 24 hours, the water in flooded areas in our district is receding now. And currently, we are not in the red alert zone, so we are hoping that there will not be much rain (in the coming days). The rescue operations were carried out yesterday (Saturday). Today, there was no need for any rescue operation because water is receding.”

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“Our current priority is to ensure that the shelter homes get all the supplies. We are also estimating the loss incurred. We are also trying to remove blockages, if any, in the way of receding water so that it can recede fast,” Khare said.

Citizens can contact the nearest traffic police station to obtain the number plate of their vehicles that have lost/fallen during heavy rains in Ahmedabad, officials said. (Express Photo by BHUPENDRA RANA) Citizens can contact the nearest traffic police station to obtain the number plate of their vehicles that have lost/fallen during heavy rains in Ahmedabad, officials said. (Express Photo by BHUPENDRA RANA)

The DDO said that many people have started moving to their homes from shelter homes.

According to Khare, around 25-27 villages of Sanand-Bavla-Dholka region are still waterlogged. “But that water is flowing water which is receding from the region and going towards (natural drain) Nal Sarovar. And these villages are not completely cut off.”

About the next priority of the district administration, the DDO said that once the water recedes completely, fogging will be done in the affected areas apart from chlorination of water. Also, cleaning exercise will be undertaken to preempt spread of any disease.

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Meanwhile, official sources said that Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood situation in Sanand-Dholka-Bavla region following which the CM has deputed two ministers – Pradhyuman Vaja and Sanjaysinh Mahida – to expedite the cleaning operations. The region falls under Sanand assembly constituency which is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah.