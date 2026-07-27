Ahmedabad village turns into island as Bhogavo river overflows in rain

The Ahmedabad rural police, in coordination with the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are carrying out rescue operations. (Photo by special arrangement)

Just a day after massive operations to rescue people from floodwaters in Dholka, Bavla, and Viramgam ended, another taluka in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district witnessed flooding. Vanitalav Bhal village in Dholera taluka has turned into a veritable island after the Bhogavo river overran its banks on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

The overflowing of the Bhogavo river caused flooding in Dholera, while the overflowing of the Sabarmati river and sheet flows from North Gujarat caused flooding in the three other talukas.

On Monday morning, the Ahmedabad rural police reached this small, nondescript village on the southern bank of the west-to-east flowing Bhogavo river, which is near the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and 100 km from Ahmedabad city.