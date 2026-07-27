Ahmedabad village turns into island as Bhogavo river overflows in rain

Just a day after massive operations to rescue people from floodwaters in Dholka, Bavla, and Viramgam ended, another taluka in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district witnessed flooding. Vanitalav Bhal village in Dholera taluka has turned into a veritable island after the Bhogavo river overran its banks on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.
The overflowing of the Bhogavo river caused flooding in Dholera, while the overflowing of the Sabarmati river and sheet flows from North Gujarat caused flooding in the three other talukas.
On Monday morning, the Ahmedabad rural police reached this small, nondescript village on the southern bank of the west-to-east flowing Bhogavo river, which is near the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and 100 km from Ahmedabad city.
Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said, “Due to heavy rain, the water flow in the Bhogavo river from upstream into Vanitalav Bhal village of Dholera taluka is continuously increasing, as a result of which the village has lost contact with the surrounding areas and the village has turned into an island-like situation.”
The police, in coordination with the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are carrying out rescue operations to move people trapped in the village to safety.
“In addition, the police have closed the road due to the presence of Bhogavo river water on the approach road towards Anandpur and Buranpur villages. Continuous patrolling and surveillance is being maintained to ensure that no person passes through the water in a dangerous manner,” he said.
The police appealed to people not to use closed roads, not to attempt to enter rivers or waterlogged areas, and to rely only on official information and follow the instructions of the police and district administration.
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Dholera is home to the Special Investment Region, India’s first planned greenfield smart city and a massive industrial node on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).
Around 10,000 affected in 5 days
Around 10,000 people in Ahmedabad district have reportedly been affected by flooding since July 23, when heavy rain inundated large parts of three northern and western talukas. More than 2,400 people received aid in the Gallops Industrial Park (in the Bavla-Changodar region), where officials reported that around 1,000 people were rescued and 1,400 others were relocated to safety on Saturday. More than 400 people were rescued in Dholka town and its surrounding villages.
Two major highways closed since July 23—the stretch of Ahmedabad-Rajkot NH47 between Ahmedabad and Bagodara and the stretch of the Ahmedabad-Viramgam SH17 between Sanand and Viramgam—were opened late on Saturday night and Sunday morning as floodwater receded towards Nalsarovar and rain stopped.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More