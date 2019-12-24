Ahmedabad: Five held for posting ‘inflammatory’ video on social media

The five accused have been booked for attempting to promote enmity between religions. (Representational Image) The five accused have been booked for attempting to promote enmity between religions. (Representational Image)

Five persons in Patan were arrested on Sunday for allegedly posting an “inflammatory” video in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with regard to the violent protests which occurred in Ahmedabad a few days ago.

According to police, the five youths had allegedly uploaded a video on social media where they used objectionable language against a certain community with regard to the violent protests against CAA and NRC which occurred in Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad on December 19 in which as many as 12 policemen were injured.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bahadur Thakore, Govind Thakore, Suresh Thakore, Vishnu Thakore and Ramji Thakore, all natives of Saraswati Taluka in Patan. Police have booked them under the Indian Penal Code sections 153, 153 A, 506 (1) and 507 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots, attempt to promote enmity between religions, criminal intimidation and criminal intimidation by anonymous means. “A video had surfaced recently regarding the stone pelting and assault on policemen in Ahmedabad recently. The accused used a video of the protest and added comments in it in support of the CAA and NRC as well as the police. However, they had used objectionable language against a community in the video. We traced the origin of the video to an orchestra office in Tirupti market of Patan on Sunday and arrested the accused. They have been sent to judicial custody,” said CV Gosai, in-charge at Patan ‘B’ division police station.

