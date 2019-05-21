Ahmedabad: Five held for abducting businessman

Police arrested five persons for allegedly abducting a 40-year-old businessman in Bhavnagar district and demanding Rs 15 lakh as ransom.

Advertising

Sadik Hadiya, who runs a scrap business, was abducted by five persons near Kumbharwada around 3 am on Sunday when he was returning home from a copper godown.

“Sadik was returning on a motorcycle when five men in a tempo intercepted his vehicle and abducted him,” Police Inspector of Bor Talav police station KM Rawat said. “They loaded the bike on the tempo and took him to a deserted location in Pratham Nari road in Bhavnagar. They looted Rs 8,200 cash from Sadik and used his phone to record a video, which they sent to his family, demanding Rs 15 lakh as ransom.”

However, after a round of negotiations, the ransom amount was reduced to Rs 7 lakh, the inspector added.

Advertising

Once the abductors became complacent, later on Sunday morning, Sadik showed presence of mind and fled from the spot when he got the opportunity.

“Sadik reached his home somehow and informed police regarding his abduction. We then formed a team and raided the spot near Pratham Nari road where the accused were arrested. We found a knife, the looted money, the victim’s cell phone and his motorcycle with the accused,” Rawat said.