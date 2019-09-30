Ahmedabad: Five dogs attacked with acid in a week, one suffers severe burns

Police have launched an investigation after five dogs in a residential society of Ahmedabad have been attacked with acid in a span of one week, allegedly by an unknown person/group of persons.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chandralok Society in Ghodasar area of Ishanpur in Ahmedabad, where four stray dogs and one pet dog were attacked with acid.

The incident was brought to light when an NGO Animals Life Care’ reached Chandralok society on Saturday evening, after receiving complaint of acid attacks on multiple dogs.

“There were four stray dogs living in Chandralok Society and they went missing in the past one week. However, we received a call on Friday and Saturday that residents spotted four dogs with acid injuries on them. We treated the dogs on spot and found that two of them had burns on their face while the others had injuries on their backs. One female stray has been admitted to a veterinary hospital with severe burns. It appears that a person or a group of persons lured these dogs by offering food and then attacked them with acid,” said Vijay Dabhi, associated with Animal Life Care NGO.

According to the residents of Chandralok Society, the spate of attacks on dogs began on September 22 when a two-and-a-half-year-old black Labrador of Deepak Jaysindhani, a businessman, was found with burns.

“We had gone to a relative’s place and had left our dog, Max, unleashed in our house. When we came back, we found him outside in pain, with burns on his back. We took Max to a vet and he is recovering now. There are no CCTV cameras in our locality so we don’t know whether the perpetrator is a resident of our society or an outsider,” said Jaysindhani.

After the attack on five dogs, Jaysindhani submitted a complaint to Ishanpur police station, demanding an investigation. The police have not lodged a case yet. “The matter has been brought to us and we are probing it. Soon, action will be taken as per procedure,” said an officer at Ishanpur police station.