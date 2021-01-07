Ahmedabad: Five arrested for stealing gold from jewellery store

Police said the accused had looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 6.77 lakh Viral Gold Palace jewellery store in Nikol of Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with two incidents of robberies in Ahmedabad over the last two days, including a heist at a jewellery store.

Police have identified the accused as Rajveer Singh Gaur (35), Satyendra Singh Gaur (25), Sukhendra Singh Narvariya (38), all residents of Naroda in Ahmedabad, and Deepak Parihar and Ajay Maratha, both residents of Ulhasnagar in Mumbai.

Police said the accused had looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 6.77 lakh Viral Gold Palace jewellery store in Nikol of Ahmedabad on Sunday night. The gang had attacked the store owner with butt of a handgun and fired one round in the air before fleeing, said the police.

The gang had also allegedly targeted Gayatri Traders shop in Thakkarnagar on January 2 and looted Rs 30,000 cash in similar operandi.

“We held Rajveer, Satyendra and Sukhendra from KD Caterers in Naroda Tuesday and recovered stolen cash worth Rs 2.7 lakh. The accused revealed to us the whereabouts of Deepak Parihar and Ajay Maratha who were then held by a team from Mumbai,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad DCB adding that three more persons are absconding in the case.