Sell fish, meat around Ahmedabad airport, face 3 months’ jail: Civic body shuts market to prevent bird strikes

The Holi Chakla area on Civil Hospital Road, where one can see the underbelly of planes taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, is also known for its bustling fish market. Earlier this week, however, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) banned the sale of fish and meat in the Chamanpura fish market and the Holi Chakla area in an attempt to tackle an over-decade-old problem. Violations of the ban could attract up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The move came in response to repeated safety concerns raised by airport authorities. The concerns were heightened after the Air India crash last year that killed 260 people on June 12, when a Boeing 737 headed to London crashed minutes before take-off.

The civic body has directed vendors operating in this temporary fish market, barely 5-7 kilometres from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI), to stop selling fish if they do not want to relocate.

On Thursday, the AMC put up boards in these areas imposing the ban under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, stating, “Fish, chicken and meat attract birds like hawks and vultures which increases chances of bird strikes with airplanes. Since the said area is a plane take-off and landing way, as per Section 25 (2) of The Indian Aviation Act-2024 and Rules 91 of The Aircraft Rules-1937, in order to prevent any disaster from happening here within a radius of 10 km from the aerodrome reference point, it is hereby expressly prohibited to allow vendors and shopkeepers selling fish and meat in the said place.”

The temporary fish market in Asarwa falls in the funnel area of the airport route that involves landings and take-offs, and has been controversial since 2012 due to bird activity. With women mostly engaged in vending, and the market being temporary, no concrete steps had been taken until now.

The temporary fish market in Ahmedabad’s Asarwa falls in the funnel area of the airport route that involves landings and take-offs, and has been controversial since 2012 due to bird activity. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) The temporary fish market in Ahmedabad’s Asarwa falls in the funnel area of the airport route that involves landings and take-offs, and has been controversial since 2012 due to bird activity. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

‘Dogs, monkeys and birds spotted on runway’

The decision to remove the fish market was taken in the last meeting of the Airport Environment Committee held on March 10, authorities revealed.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani told The Indian Express, “Bird activity increases due to the fish market, which is not permissible near the airport area. Thus, the sale of fish has to be stopped. There have been communications from the airport authorities and the environment committee for the same.”

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“Several safety issues, like dogs, monkeys and birds spotted on the runway and nearby areas of the airport vicinity, as well as people on the terraces for aeroplane sightings, were raised at the Airport Environment Committee meeting. The strict mandate was for the Asarwa fish market as there were serious concerns raised pertaining to the safety of aircraft operations,” a senior official said.

“Since the recommendations of the previous meetings were partly complied with, this time, we reminded them with a timeline target of one month,” Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) Member Secretary Dipali Tank told The Indian Express.

Shifting vendors to a space under the Chamunda bridge, which is about 500 metres from the current fish market, is part of the compliance measure.

Give us another site: Fish sellers

The Sri Matsyagandha Mahila Sewa Co-operative, a fish co-operative working for the last 40 years in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra and a member of the SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association) Federation has submitted a representation to the AMC requesting an alternate site for the women.

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“We have asked for a different place as the women selling fish are running their homes. We have got the fish market under the Chamunda Bridge cleaned and have got the women vendors selling fish at the Holi Chakla area removed as fish was sold in the open and on the roads there,” Suruchiben Mehta from Sri Matsyagandha Mahila Sewa Co-operative told The Indian Express.

According to a senior government official, the vendors selling dry fish sourced from Jafrabad in Amreli district were shifted under the Chamunda bridge in 2012. “But over time, new vendors have taken their place while those shifted under the Chamunda Bridge are also not following the rules. Since the environment committee is very strict this time, we have clearly asked them to change their business—sell vegetables instead of fish, which will not pose any threat or harm to anyone. There cannot be any activity of selling fish or meat in the open,” the official said.