Ahmedabad: First English school to come up in Kalupur

After long-standing demands from residents of the Muslim-dominated Kalupur in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) school board on Friday decided to open a new English-medium school in the area, after over three decades.

This would be the first AMC-run English-medium school which will be till Class VIII.

The academic session at the school, being set up in the renovated building of a municipal Urdu-medium school which was shut in 2000, will commence from June 10, 2019.

Till two decades ago, Kalupur, which is in the central zone of the AMC, had over 45 schools.

However, 40 schools were shut over the years. These included 17 Urdu-medium schools.

The school board had cited commercialisation and migration for shutting the schools.

“Due to fall in the number of students, eventually schools were closed down in Kalupur area. But in a survey conducted this week, as many as 500 parents confirmed admissions if an English-medium school is opened there. We are hoping this number will cross 1,000 at the end of this academic session,” said AMC school board administrative officer L D Desai.

According to sources, despite the closure of municipal schools in the area, the suggestion to open a new English-medium school had come from Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

“Based on the requests, we asked the school board to conduct a survey of students willing to study at an English-medium municipal school. Since we are opening English-medium schools in other areas, why not one in Kalupur.

Both the options of constructing a new building or renovating one was given to them,” said Nehra.

The initial reports of the survey, which started on February 8, are for students from Class KG to VIII, which is why the school board has decided to open a school till Class VIII.

Mehajabeen Sheikh, a resident of Shahpur, who has registered for the new school told The Indian Express, “I want both my daughter and son to go to a municipal school since I myself had studied in one. As there was no municipal school close by, we were forced to send my children to private English-medium schools. With this new school, I would not only save over Rs 1,500 we spend on the school fees of my children per month but also get value education as private schools are only for tall claims and no results.”

Her son is enrolled in Class I and daughter in Class IV.

The decision would add another school to the total tally of 30 new English-medium schools, as proposed by the Administrative Officer and the school board chairman in their budgets for the year 2019-20.

With this, the AMC School Board claims to have the largest number of English medium schools across the state. So far, all the English medium schools, which have been opened since 2013, are till Class V, where one standard is added each year.