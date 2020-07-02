Ahmedabad firm to use DRDO tech to make disinfection towers

MEIPL said that it has also applied for UV Bath Technology from DRDO, which is useful for material disinfection. (DRDO) MEIPL said that it has also applied for UV Bath Technology from DRDO, which is useful for material disinfection. (DRDO)

City-based Motivation Engineers & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (MEIPL) has entered into a technology transfer agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for manufacturing Ultra Violet (UV) “disinfection towers” that can disinfect surfaces against viruses, including Covid-19.

The disinfection tower is a UV-based area sanitiser used for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection prone areas. It has been designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), Delhi-based premier laboratory of DRDO.

“The agreement was signed three days ago. The tower, which will hit the markets in the next 15 days, can be managed through an mobile application. It has six motion sensors and can effectively disinfect an 400 square feet area in 10 minutes. It is useful to disinfect high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with the traditional chemical methods. In fact, chemical-based sanitisers are harmful to electronic gadgets,” Sunil Shah, Founder & Director, MEIPL, said. He said the technology can be helpful in disinfecting large areas and eliminate all virus, including Covid-19.

Though UV rays emitted by the tower could harm humans, Shah said the tower with motion sensors switches off on accidental opening of the room or human intervention. It can be operated remotely through phone or computer using WiFi.

MEIPL said that it has also applied for UV Bath Technology from DRDO, which is useful for material disinfection.

