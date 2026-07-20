Death toll in Ahmedabad firecracker factory blast rises to 10

The three owners of the factory have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder at the Ramol Police Station and were arrested. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A 48-year-old man undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries sustained in the July 18 explosion at an illegal fireworks factory in Ahmedabad’s Ramol area died early Monday, taking the death toll in the accident to 10.

Govind Damor, whose time of death was recorded as 2.15 am, was among the four men and one woman who were under treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after the accident.

Dr Rakesh Joshi, Medical Superintendent, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said Damor had over 95 per cent burns on his body and had been in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since being admitted Saturday afternoon.

Other survivors