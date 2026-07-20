Death toll in Ahmedabad firecracker factory blast rises to 10

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A 48-year-old man undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries sustained in the July 18 explosion at an illegal fireworks factory in Ahmedabad’s Ramol area died early Monday, taking the death toll in the accident to 10.
Govind Damor, whose time of death was recorded as 2.15 am, was among the four men and one woman who were under treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after the accident.
Dr Rakesh Joshi, Medical Superintendent, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said Damor had over 95 per cent burns on his body and had been in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since being admitted Saturday afternoon.
Other survivors
Of the four survivors still admitted at the hospital, Payal Ajay Damor, who has over 75 per cent burns, remains in critical condition in the ICU, said Dr Joshi.
Of the three men, two have burn injuries, and one has a smoke inhalation injury. The man with more than 40 per cent burns received skin grafts over 28 per cent of his body, and the other injured, who has 20 per cent burns, received 15 per cent grafts, with donated skin.
A massive explosion ripped through New Gujarat Fireworks on the Ramol-Gatrad road in Ahmedabad, killing nine, including three children, at 3.30 pm on July 18.
The three owners of the factory, Mehul Bhailal Dodiya, his mother Ramila Dodiya, and partner Sadiq Saiyyed, were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder at the Ramol Police Station and arrested.
The Ahmedabad City Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.
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