Cracker unit fire: 299 Ahmedabad units inspected in two days, 32 sealed

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DURING a joint inspection of units suspected of being used for manufacturing or storing firecrackers by the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Estate department and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) on Monday, owners of several units were found to be absconding after closing their units.
Following the July 18 fire in an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad’s Vastral area that killed 10 people and injured five others, around 300 units in various areas of the city were inspected on July 19 and 20.
“During the joint crackdown, it came to the notice of the officials that owners of many suspicious units had closed their units and left the place and were absconding,” the AMC said.
A total of 299 units within the limits of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and AUDA were inspected of which 32 were sealed on July 19 and 20. Among the sealed units, 18 were operating in the central and south zones of the city.
A total of 152 units were inspected during the survey of unauthorised structures and units suspected of being used for manufacturing or storing firecrackers on Monday.
On July 19, as many as 147 units were inspected and 30 notices were issued for violation of fire safety rules and other non-compliance – 23 warehouses and godowns and 7 other units – and four units were sealed.
AMC authorities stated that the checking and enforcement actions will continue in the coming days to ensure strict compliance with fire safety and other rules.
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