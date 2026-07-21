Cracker unit fire: 299 Ahmedabad units inspected in two days, 32 sealed

Following the July 18 fire in an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad’s Vastral area that killed 10 people and injured five others, around 300 units in various areas of the city were inspected on July 19 and 20. (File)

DURING a joint inspection of units suspected of being used for manufacturing or storing firecrackers by the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Estate department and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) on Monday, owners of several units were found to be absconding after closing their units.

Following the July 18 fire in an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad’s Vastral area that killed 10 people and injured five others, around 300 units in various areas of the city were inspected on July 19 and 20.

“During the joint crackdown, it came to the notice of the officials that owners of many suspicious units had closed their units and left the place and were absconding,” the AMC said.