scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad textile market, 4 workers rescued

The blaze is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an electricity meter panel at the textile complex in Panchkuva area, Ahmedabad divisional fire officer Om Jadeja said.

ahmedabad textile market fire"The incident might have happened due to overloading," an official said.
Listen to this article
Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad textile market, 4 workers rescued
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four workers were rescued after a fire broke out at a textile market in Panchkuva area of Ahmedabad Friday morning, the fire department said. No casualty has been reported.

According to Ahmedabad divisional fire officer Om Jadeja, “A call was received at 9.36 am on Friday. Fire department vehicles reached the site, Rahul Complex, from Panchkuva fire station which is 1.5 km away. The situation was controlled within 20 minutes. The complex was a commercial building which had around 75 textile shops, including in the basement, ground floor and its three floors. The fire was caused due to a short circuit in the electricity meter panel on the second-floor staircase. The incident might have happened due to overloading.”

More from Ahmedabad

Jadeja said the building had four caretakers. “Two of them were cleaning on the second floor when the incident took place. The other two were sleeping in a room on the third floor. Since there was only one staircase to escape and fire broke out there itself, the team brought the two trapped men to the third floor while managing to douse the fire at the same time,” he added. The four were then rescued from the third floor using an extension ladder.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 16:13 IST
Next Story

‘This is so precious’: Baby kisses his mother’s photo who was in hospital for a few days

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close