Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad textile market, 4 workers rescued

Four workers were rescued after a fire broke out at a textile market in Panchkuva area of Ahmedabad Friday morning, the fire department said. No casualty has been reported.

According to Ahmedabad divisional fire officer Om Jadeja, “A call was received at 9.36 am on Friday. Fire department vehicles reached the site, Rahul Complex, from Panchkuva fire station which is 1.5 km away. The situation was controlled within 20 minutes. The complex was a commercial building which had around 75 textile shops, including in the basement, ground floor and its three floors. The fire was caused due to a short circuit in the electricity meter panel on the second-floor staircase. The incident might have happened due to overloading.”

Jadeja said the building had four caretakers. “Two of them were cleaning on the second floor when the incident took place. The other two were sleeping in a room on the third floor. Since there was only one staircase to escape and fire broke out there itself, the team brought the two trapped men to the third floor while managing to douse the fire at the same time,” he added. The four were then rescued from the third floor using an extension ladder.