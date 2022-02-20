Ahmedabad: Fire engulfs 8 buses of Patel Tours & Travels

Eight luxury buses of Patel Tours and Travels were damaged after a fire broke out at the workshop of the company near Sanathal on the SP Ring Road in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Officials of the fire department said there were no casualties in the incident and prima facie, it appears that the fire occurred when a welding and cutting process was being carried out on a bus at the workshop. The adjoining bus that was being painted caught fire and it quickly spread to the buses parked in the vicinity.

A total of six fire-fighting vehicles and 25 fire-fighters were rushed to the workshop to control the fire. Officials said the fire has been doused.