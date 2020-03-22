Ahmedabad: Fire dept uses ‘mist spraying’ to disinfect coronavirus patients’ houses

The exercise was carried out on Friday after two Ahmedabad residents tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational/Express photo by Deepak Joshi) The exercise was carried out on Friday after two Ahmedabad residents tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational/Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Fire department in Ahmedabad conducted “decontamination exercises” at the residences of two COVID-19 patients in the city on Friday. A composition of medicinal disinfectants and mist (minute droplets of water) was sprayed at high pressure at the residences on the directions of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health officials.

According to Fire department officials, a bungalow and an apartment in Ahmedabad were “decontaminated” with disinfectants and mist sprayed at high pressure using the hoses attached to fire tender vehicles.

The exercise was carried out on Friday after two Ahmedabad residents tested positive for COVID-19. After the patients were shifted to isolation wards and their respective families were kept in quarantine, the AMC asked the Fire department to conduct the decontamination exercise, officials said.

“After directives from the AMC and under the guidance of the Health department, we used a mini-fire fighting facility which has a high pressure water mist spray. It can easily cover the length and breadth of the exterior of any house. The spraying was done only on the exteriors of the houses as the mist water could have caused damage to the items kept inside. For the interiors, the AMC has advised the families to use disinfectants and sweep their houses. Our fire fighters were adequately dressed and used safety precautions. They are trained to work in such situations,” said Rajesh Bhatt, Additional Chief Fire officer, Ahmedabad Fire department.

The Ahmedabad Fire department is equipped with “High Pressure Fire Mist Water Spray”, a fire fighting system in which mist is sprayed at an extremely high pressure on the concerned fire. This not only allows the flames to cool down, but also causes the phenomenon of evaporation due to which oxygen is dispersed, thereby further dousing the fire.

According to fire officers, disinfectants were mixed in this spraying system in order to cover a wider area. “Since the system is equipped to spray at least 100 litres of water in minutes, it gives our fire fighters the liberty to control its speed by manually adjusting the nozzle of the hoses and then spray the disinfectants,” said Bhatt.

