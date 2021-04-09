Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at school in Naroda, three rescued

At least three workers were rescued after a fire broke out at Ankur International School in Krishnanagar area of Naroda in Ahmedabad Friday morning. The police and fire safety department have initiated an investigation to identify the cause of the fire.

According to fire safety department officials, a panic call was received at around 9 am following which a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the school. The fire broke out from the first floor and soon spread to all four floors, completely charring a portion of the school building.

According to fire officials, no teachers and students were present inside the building. However, three workers were stuck inside the building and they rushed to the terrace for safety. They were later rescued by the firefighters using a hydraulic platform.

“The school is ground floor plus four floors and today morning, a work of colouring of furniture was going on in the building where three workers were hired. Due to unknown reasons, fire started and a call was made to the control room. As many as 50-60 firefighters from Naroda and Odhav fire stations rushed to the spot. Three workers were trapped in the fire and were rescued safely. Since the colouring of furniture was going, the combination of chemical colours and wood is highly inflammable which resulted in fire spreading to other floors of the school building. The fire has been completely doused by 12 pm and we have also made way for smoke to come out,” said MP Mistri, deputy fire officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Due to pending certifications from different authorities, the school has not yet received approval and affiliation from the education office and is still due to commence its operations.

Ahmedabad (city) District education officer R C Patel told The Indian Express, “The application for approval is still pending at this office. The school wanted to commence its operations from June this year but since it did not have building use (BU) permission along with fire safety certification which was still pending, its application for approval was rejected. It is also pending at the state’s director primary education office.”