Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at Gota residential high-rise, leaves 25 injured; two critical

Two people were critically injured and at least 25 received minor injuries after a fire broke out in a residential society near Ahmedabad’s Gota on Friday. The fire broke out on the fifth and sixth floors of Tower E of Ganesh Genesis society at around 12 pm, fire department officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire originally started from a flat on the fifth floor and spread to the sixth floor. Early reports said the two people, who were members of the same family, had received severe burn injuries.

“Two persons are in critical state and 25 others have received minor injuries in a fire accident which took place in a housing society near Gota. All rescued persons have been shifted to Sola Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and teams from Forensic Science Laboratory will probe further” said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer, Ahmedabad.

One fire safety officer also suffered from asphyxiation during the rescue process, he added.

As soon as the news of the fire broke out, teams of police, fire department, and hospital staff rushed to the residential society.

People had to be rescued using ropes from their respective floors after the hydraulic ladder of Fire Department failed to work during the rescue operations.

“More than 20 fire tenders reached the spot in the next 10 minutes and the fire was doused in two hours. The fire department staff used the in-built fire safety system of the housing society to douse the fire. Meanwhile, people were rescued from whichever way possible,” Bhatt added.