Ahmedabad: Fire at LG Hospital, no injuries

A fire incident took place at the LG Hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night that did not result in any injuries.

According to officials of the Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department, the fire began around 10 pm at the blood bank section of the hospital in Maninagar. The fire was doused within 20 minutes.

“The fire started due to a short circuit in an indoor AC installed at the blood bank. Since it was night time, no staff was present in the section. We received a call around 10 pm and two fire tenders were rushed from Maninagar fire station. The fire was doused in 20 minutes without any injuries,” said Inayat Shaikh, divisional officer of Ahmedabad fire safety department.