Ahmedabad: FIR against three law students for ‘ragging’

A first-year law student of the Gujarat Law Society (GLS) University in Ahmedabad, on Monday, lodged an FIR against three senior students of the same university, accusing them of ragging him on campus a week ago, on January 6. No arrests were made in the case as of Wednesday evening.

The FIR filed at the Navrangpura police station on Monday evening, identified the accused as Harshadityaasinh Parmar, Umang Rabari and Digvijay Rabari. They were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294(b) (Utterance of obscene words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 114 (Abetment).

The FIR alleged that the accused have threatened of hurting the complainant, Shyam Chakwawala (18) and his friends. Chakwawala stated that he had to pay a bill at a coffee shop for the three accused and that on November 26, 2019, unknown persons broke the rear glass of his car by pelting stones following which, Harshadityasinh later threatened the complainant of financial, mental and physical harm.

Subsequently, on the afternoon of January 6, the three accused had verbally abused the complainant and two of his friends — unprovoked — in the college campus, as per the FIR. Thereafter on January 10, the three accused had allegedly called the complainant and further verbally abused him.

Apart from the FIR, Chakwawala had also submitted a written application to the anti-ragging committee of the GLS, demanding action against the continuous harassment he suffered. The application was also forwarded to Director in-charge of GLS law college, Mayuri Pandya, President of GLS University Sudhir Nanavati and the Gujarat University Anti-Ragging Cell.

One of the accused Harshadityasinh, a third-year law student, is the son of Jayrajsinh Parmar, a Gujarat Congress spokesperson and a member of the All India Congress Committee. Harshadityasinh, Umang, a second-year BCom student, and Digvijay, a third-year arts student, are all state secretaries of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), Harshadityasinh said.

Denying the allegations, Harshadityasinh said, “The Gujarat University elections are due in March, for which I am a contesting candidate, and this is politically motivated to defame us. All the allegations are completely false and we will take legal action against this complaint.”

