Ahmedabad: Fined for not wearing masks, 3 men ‘assault’ police team; arrested

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting a police team after they were fined for not wearing masks in violation of Covid-19 protocols at Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, police said.

According to police, a patrolling team had stopped a group of five persons outside the Municipal Market shopping complex on CG Road around 6 pm Tuesday for not wearing masks.

“Of the five persons, three were not wearing masks. When the patrolling team fined them of Rs 1,000 each for violation of Covid-19 norms, they started abusing the police personnel and declined to pay the fine. When the patrolling team asked the accused persons to come to the police station, they also assaulted the police team,” an officer at Navrangpura police station said.

The three arrested accused are Aakash Patel, a resident of Shilaj, Jaykumar Patel, a resident of South Bopal, and Mahendra Patel, a resident of South Bopal in Ahmedabad, police said. The men have been booked under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and 186 for obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty along with sections of Disaster Management Act.