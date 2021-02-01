Ahmedabad: Family, police look for 17-year-old boy missing from Valsad

On Sunday morning, family and well-wishers of Sarang started a campaign on social media, seeking help of police and administration to locate their missing son.

Family members of a 17-year-old boy who went missing from his residence in Valsad two days ago have started a social media campaign even as police have launched a probe.

According to police, Sarang Yadav, a class 12 student and a resident of Vrindavan Cooperative Housing Society in Chhiri area of Vapi in Valsad, left for his coaching classes on January 28 around 5.45 pm.

“During lockdown, we made Sarang join a computer class, which is located hardly a kilometre from our house. On January 28 evening, he left on foot for the class but neither did he reach the institute nor did he return home. We searched at the railway staion, bus stations and other public places over the past two days to no avail. We did not notice anything out of ordinary in Sarang’s behaviour in the past few days,” said Suarabh Yadav, Sarang’s elder brother.

The Yadav family from Uttar Pradesh had been settled in Gujarat for the past several years.

On Sunday morning, family and well-wishers of Sarang started a campaign on social media, seeking help of police and administration to locate their missing son.

On Sunday, a case of missing persons was lodged at Dungra police station in Valsad.

Speaking to The Indian Express, VM Jadeja, sub-divisional police officer of Vapi said, “A case has been lodged and we have made teams to locate the missing boy. No leads have been achieved so far.”