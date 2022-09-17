scorecardresearch
Ahmedabad: Family of 5 killed in car-truck collision on Dhandhuka-Bagodara highway

The deceased included two children, aged 1 and 10. An FIR was lodged at the Dhandhuka police station and the truck driver was detained, a Dhandhuka police station official said.

Among those killed are Rajendrasinh’s 72-year old mother, 40-year old wife, 10-year old daughter and one-and-half year old son. (Representational)

A family of five was killed in a head-on truck-car collision Friday night at 8:30 pm near Haripur on the Dhandhuka-Bagodara highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The deceased included two children, aged 1 and 10.  An FIR was lodged at the Dhandhuka police station and the truck driver was detained, a Dhandhuka police station official said.

“A family of five was in the car, and all died on the spot. Rajendrasinh Chudasama (43) was driving the vehicle. The truck was coming from Dhandhuka towards Bagodara, while the car was going towards Dhandhuka. It is a single lane road without a divider. The family belonged to Zinzar village in Dhandhuka taluka. An FIR was lodged last night and we have detained the driver. He will be arrested soon,” the official said.

Apart from his children, Rajendrasinh’s 72-year old mother and 40-year old wife were also killed.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday tweeted, “The accident incident on the Bagodara-Dhandhuka highway is extremely sad. I pray for the peace of the deceased souls who lost their lives in the incident and express my condolences to the family.”

The accused driver, Rajeshbhai Karangiya, aged around 50, has been booked under IPC sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and under section 177 and 184 (driving at dangerous speed) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 02:47:29 pm
