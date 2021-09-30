Ahmedabad families duped of Rs 42 lakh

Police have launched an investigation after a complaint was lodged against two Gandhinagar residents for allegedly duping hundreds of families of a society in Ahmedabad to the tune of Rs 42 lakh in guise of getting them financial assistance under state government’s schemes for young girls’ welfare.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Kagdapith police station Monday against Santosh Rawal and Vaishali Patel for allegedly committing fraud against residents of New Adarsh Nagar society in Kankaria. The accused had taken sums of money from the families assuring them financial assistance under the state government-run “Mukhya-mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana” and “Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana”.

“The accused met me outside SBI bank in Gandhinagar back in 2019 and told me that they want to help me get assistance of Rs 1.06 lakh under the two schemes if I have daughters and asked me to fill the application forms. Then they asked me to get other families in the society to fill up application forms for the two schemes,” said Vandana Solanki (40), a resident of Kankaria, in her police complaint.

Taking cognizance, police have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 406 for criminal breach of trust and 420 for fraud against the duo.