Ahmedabad: Families consider low-profile weddings, planners take note

Sarang and Charmi, who have known each other for over six years, had elaborate plans for their wedding scheduled this year. Realising that their families would not be able to execute these plans — the way they had imagined — anytime soon, they got married amid the lockdown in the presence of only 30 loved ones.

“Our families had hoped that it would be a grand wedding… with us being the eldest among our respective siblings and our wedding being the first in our generation. But we knew that it won’t be possible this year, even if the lockdown gets relaxed,” said Sarang married Charmi on May 24.

“There was only one filter (for attendees) – those who have made the highest contributions to our journey would be a part of this important moment of our lives,” said Charmi who also declined the notion of a grand reception that typically follows marriages.

Coming to their rescue was Meet Shah from Celibraze, a city-based wedding planner. He usually plans weddings costing between Rs 70 lakh and 1 crore, with 700-1,000 attendees and a workforce of 30-50 persons.

“Right from deciding the venue, decorations, photographers and videographers, all aspects of this wedding were planned within three days and completed at a cost of Rs 1.20 lakh with a staff of only one – me,” said Meet.

Like Meet, others in the business are learning to adapt to the changing needs and demands of weddings in the times of Covid-19. The same is reflected in advertisements seen on social media platforms lately. “Extremely innovative and safest weddings with 50 guests at 1.51 lakh (sic)” read one such advertisement on Instagram.

Yash B Modi of Poojan Décor, who has also placed a similar ad, said, “There have been a few inquiries from those who are planning to hold their weddings in the month of June. They are open to weddings in open or private spaces, such as lawns.”

The pandemic has forced wedding planners to considerably reduce their staffers as it helps the clients accommodate more of their invitees and maintain the mandate of 50 attendees at the most. “Its need of the hour; we are not focusing on profit margins but sustaining ourselves,” Yash added.

Vivek Sultaniya of Buds and Roses — one of the oldest flower decorators in Ahmedabad — who had also rendered his services for Sarang and Charmi’s wedding, reiterated that families are slowly changing their decisions of postponing weddings.

“People started calling with inquiries after we placed ads on Instagram and Facebook. Banquet halls have also come up with packages for 50 persons. I was involved with around 20-30 weddings between April and June, which were cancelled. However, families that had put weddings on hold until November or December are now planning for it in June and July,” Vivek said.

For Sarang and Charmi’s wedding, Vivek arranged for fresh flowers from farmers in Dholka since the flower mandi in Jamalpur was shut. “We contacted the farmers in Dholka and were told that the produce is ready, but no one was available to pluck them due to labour issues. So, I sent my staff who got the flowers transported to Ahmedabad outside curfew hours. My staff began the decoration at night, so that they could leave after seven am, when the curfew would be lifted” he added.

Anuj Adani of A Plus events, which conducted their last wedding in February, said that four weddings planned for April and May four have been put on hold, but that the firm is trying to convince their clients for low-profile weddings.

Aftab Ghoghari of Framework Events, another Ahmedabad-based wedding planner which largely caters to destination weddings, said, “With no outside travel for at least six months, we have to accept that weddings with big attendance and expenditure would be comparatively lesser for some time. It will be a big blow to the industry…. We have started working out plans for destination weddings for 50 persons.”

