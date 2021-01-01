Ahmedabad: Fake notes of face value 1.44 crore seized from Rajdhani passenger, 2 held

Two persons were arrested in Ahmedabad on Thursday after Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel seized fake notes of Rs 2000-denomination and face value 1.44 crore which was being brought from Delhi by Rajdhani Express by one of the two accused.

According to RPF officers, Vikas Sharma (31), a resident of Kalol in Gandhinagar, was held at 9.15 am on Wednesday from platform number 5 of Kalupur Railway Station after the Rajdhani Express arrived.

“We received a tip-off that an accused was carrying counterfeit currency notes in a black colour trolley bag… A trap was set and the accused was nabbed as soon as he stepped out of the train. We found 7,240 currency notes of Rs 2000-denomination value in the bag that appeared to be fake in prima facie investigation. The notes were then sent to Forensic Science Laboratory experts who confirmed that they were fake as there was no watermark on them, the paper quality was inferior and all the notes had the same serial number,” said an officer at Ahmedabad Railway Police Station.

“The accused told us that he was given these notes in Delhi by one Hansraj Lohar from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, who asked him to carry the notes by train while he himself was supposed to land in Ahmedabad by flight on December 30. Sharma told us that he was supposed to hand over the fake notes to Lohar in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening,” the officer added.

Later Lohar was also arrested from Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

Taking cognisance, police have booked both Sharma and Lohar under Indian Penal Code sections 489A for counterfeiting currency notes, 489B for using as genuine forged currency notes and 489C for possession of forged currency notes along with 120B for criminal conspiracy.