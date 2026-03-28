Gujarat fake note case: 1 more arrested; accused planned to use 50% of profit to set up another ashram, say police

According to police, Jotangiya had collected Rs 30 lakh from his nearest disciples for printing FICN and circulating the notes in the market.

The Ahmedabad Police on Thursday arrested another accused in connection with the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 2.48 crore, taking the number of arrests in the case to eight.

Acting on a tip off, the Ahmedabad crime branch arrested Bhavesh Gajera, 46, a resident of Kamrej in Surat and native of Amreli in Saurashtra. Gajera runs an air condition business and has been associated with main conspirator self-styled godman Pradeep Jotangiya (Yogi Maharaj) of Surat since 2023. Gajera was produced before the Ahmedabad District Court, which sent him to police remand for six days.

According to police, Jotangiya had collected Rs 30 lakh from his nearest disciples for printing FICN and circulating the notes in the market. The accused were planning to use 50 per cent of the profit from the illegal activity to set up another ‘Ashram’, the Ahmedabad crime branch said.