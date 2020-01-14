Ahmedabad: Factory where 6 died in blast ordered to be closed

“We will review the safety aspects in due course and allow the resumption of manufacturing operations if safety measures are found to be adequate,” said Mitra. (Representational Image) “We will review the safety aspects in due course and allow the resumption of manufacturing operations if safety measures are found to be adequate,” said Mitra. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat government has issued a closure order to Aims Industries Pvt Ltd, an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Vadodara, where a high-intensity explosion on Saturday killed six workers and injured four others, an official release stated here on Monday.

Vipul Mittra, the Additional Chief Secretary labour and employment department, ordered The Director Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) to visit the incident site at Padra immediately. DISH has issued the closure order under the Factories Act.

“We will review the safety aspects in due course and allow the resumption of manufacturing operations if safety measures are found to be adequate,” Mitra said in the release. “We have made sure that the kin of the deceased workers get compensation immediately. They have received Rs 21 lakh each within 48 hours from the employer,” he added.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App